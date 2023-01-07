On Irrfan Khan's birth anniversary, a look back at some of his iconic dialogues

| Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

Irrfan Khan, one of the industry's finest actors, died unexpectedly in 2020, leaving a huge void in the film industry that will be difficult to fill. On his birth anniversary, here's a look at some of his iconic dialogues.

The Lunchbox

One of Irrfan's most acclaimed films, 'The Lunchbox' is a heartwarming story of two lonely souls who bond over letters and good food. Irrfan played the role of Saajan Fernandes, a lonely man who finds his companion in a suburban housewife who is deeply alone and both end up becoming friends over letters sent through a lunch box every day. Irrfan delivered a performance that is hard to forget, the movie received critical acclaim worldwide.

(Photograph: WION Web Team )

Life of Pi

Ang Lee's Academy award-winning film, 'Life Of Pi' has Irrfan playing the older version of Pi Patel, who finds a way to survive on a lifeboat with a Tiger. In the movie, Irrfan delivered some impactful dialogues that will forever be remembered.

(Photograph: WION Web Team )

Life in a metro

Anurag Basu musical drama narrated the story of nine people living in Mumbai and dealt with issues like love, heartbreaks and struggles in urban life. In the movie, Irrfan Khan played the role of a straightforward and goofy character called Monty. Khan's character was paired opposite another stellar actor Konkona Sensharma. Irrfan's and Konkona's chemistry in the film remains memorable to this date.

(Photograph: WION Web Team )

Angrezi Medium

One of Irrfan's last movies,' Angrezi Medium' was an emotional tale. The film highlighted a father-daughter's relationship which made everyone shed a few tears. Irrfan's acting as Champak Bansal, a single-parent to Tarika (Radhika Bansal), is par excellence.

(Photograph: WION Web Team )

D-DAY

Irrfan's another critically acclaimed film, 'D-Day' had him playing the character of an Intelligence officer Wali Khan, who sets upon a huge mission with a team of trained officers.

(Photograph: WION Web Team )

The Namesake

Irrfan played a loving father and husband in Mira Nair's 'The Namesake'. The movie depicts the struggles of Ashoke played by Irrfan and Ashima Ganguli played by Tabu, the first-generation immigrants from the West Bengal, India to the United States, with their American-born children Gogol (Kal Penn) and Sonia (Sahira Nair)

(Photograph: WION Web Team )

Qarib Qarib Single

Irrfan's another gem, 'Qarib Qarib Singlle', The rom-com movie tells the story of Yogi and Jaya, who have met on an online dating website. The movie and the lead acting intrigued many and impressed audience and critics to a certain extent.

(Photograph: WION Web Team )