On Earth Day, see terrifying before and after images of how climate change is affecting the planet

Every year on April 22, people across the world observe World Earth Day to raise awareness on the environment and how to protect the Earth.

It was first celebrated in 1970 in the United States when around 20 million people took to the streets to protest against the 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill. Since then, the occasion has played an important role in raising awareness on other environmental issues.

Notably, the Paris Agreement, which was signed by nearly 200 countries to set a common target to reduce global greenhouse emissions, was signed on Earth Day in 2016.

However, far from it, despite warnings issued by the UN, several countries have failed to uphold their climate targets. Carbon pollution has already pushed the planet into unprecedented territory, ravaging ecosystems, raising sea levels and exposing millions of people to new weather extremes.

NASA's Earth Observatory Satellite has captured the climatic changes that have taken place across the world, which is set to raise an alarm.