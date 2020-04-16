On Charlie Chaplin's 131st birth anniversary, here are some lesser-known facts about him
Today is iconic star Charlie Chaplin's 131st birth anniversary.
Clog-dancing troupe to silver screen
Before Charlie Chaplin was a silver-screen star, he performed in the clog-dancing troupe at the age of 10, and as his dancing paid off it eventually led to his first acting role at the age of 12 in a stage production of 'Sherlock Holmes'.
When Einstein met Chaplin
When Albert Einstein met Charlie Chaplin, this is what Chaplin said: “The people applaud me because everybody understands me, and they applaud you because no one understands you.”
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin was forced to pay child support for 21 years, despite of three negative paternity tests. This because of a Jury decision.
Academy Award
After getting nominated for four times at the Academy Award, he finally won his first in 1972 when he took home his Oscar. He received a 12-minute standing ovation -- one of the longest in the Academy’s history.
No rest in peace
Charlie Chaplin died on December 25, 1977, in Switzerland. Several months later, Chaplin’s body was stolen and robbers hoping for cash, threatened his wido who ultimately refused to pay anything. The body was found a few weeks later in a field.
Charlie Chaplin look-alike contest
Charlie Chaplin once took part in Charlie look-alike contest in France. He thought he would be a winner from the beginning but ironically he came third in the compitition.