On Charlie Chaplin's 131st birth anniversary, here are some lesser-known facts about him

Clog-dancing troupe to silver screen

Before Charlie Chaplin was a silver-screen star, he performed in the clog-dancing troupe at the age of 10, and as his dancing paid off it eventually led to his first acting role at the age of 12 in a stage production of 'Sherlock Holmes'.





(Photograph:Twitter)