ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan's historic win against England - SEE PICS
The 13th match of World Cup 2023 took place between Afghanistan and the defending champions England at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday (Oct 15). Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat. They created history by defeating the title-holders.
Rahmanullah Gurbaaz- Top Scorer Afghanistan
Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaaz was the top scorer for Afghanistan. He scored 80 runs on 57 balls.
Ikram Alikhil- Second Top scorer for Afghanistan
Ikram Alikhil was the second top-scorer for Afghanistan with a fine 58 in his first game of this year's World Cup.
Harry Brooks- England's sole warrior
Harry Brooks was the top-scorer for England with 63 runs during the run-chase. After his departure, the writing was on the wall for the Three Lions.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman- Player of the match
Mujeeb Ur Rahman became the Player-of-the-Match in the historic match for his country. At the post-match presentation, he said, "Very proud moment to be here at the World Cup and beating the champions''.
Rashid Khan- Afghans' main weapon
Rashid Khan dismissed Adil Rashid in the 3rd bowl of the 39th over and ended with 3 for 37 after making some handy runs, along with Mujeeb, as well.