October 27 in history: Killing of Armenia's prime minister in an open fire and more

1961

NASA successfully tests the first Saturn I rocket.

1968

6,000 anti-Vietnam War protesters clash with police outside US Embassy in London.

1986

The British government suddenly de-regulates financial markets.

1999

Gunmen open fire in the Armenian Parliament, killing the Prime Minister.

2017

Catalonia's parliament declares independence from Spain.

