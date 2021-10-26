October 26 in history: Assassination of South Korean President Park Chung Hee and more

From the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir joining the Dominion of India to the assassination of South Korean President Park Chung Hee, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into today's history.

1917

World War I: Brazil declares war on the Central Powers.

1947

Princely state of Jammu and Kashmir joins the Dominion of India.

1958

America's first jet airliner, Boeing 707, enters service for Pan American Airways.

1979

South Korean President Park Chung Hee is assassinated by his friend Kim Jae Kyu.

1984

In a first, an infant receives a heart from a baboon.

