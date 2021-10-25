October 25 in history: US military, under President Ronald Reagan, invades Grenada and more

1918

Canadian steamship "Princess Sophia" hits a reef off Alaska, 398 die

1930

1st scheduled transcontinental air service begins from New York to LA

1971

The People's Republic of China replaces the Republic of China at UN

1983

US military, under President Ronald Reagan, invades Grenada

2001

Microsoft releases Windows XP, one of its most successful operating systems
 

