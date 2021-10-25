October 25 in history: US military, under President Ronald Reagan, invades Grenada and more

From Canadian steamship "Princess Sophia" hitting a reef off Alaska to the People's Republic of China replacing the Republic of China at UN, we've got it all covered!
Let's dive in today's history.
Canadian steamship "Princess Sophia" hits a reef off Alaska, 398 die
(Photograph:WION)
1st scheduled transcontinental air service begins from New York to LA
The People's Republic of China replaces the Republic of China at UN
US military, under President Ronald Reagan, invades Grenada
Microsoft releases Windows XP, one of its most successful operating systems