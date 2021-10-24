October 24 in history: United Nations is founded at the end of WWII and more

From a bloodless coup d'etat in Brazil ending the First Republic to 1975 Icelandic women going on strike to protest gender inequality at workplace, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into today's history.

1901

Annie Edson Taylor becomes 1st person to go over Niagara Falls in a barrel

(Photograph:WION)

1926

Houdini, the famous escape artist, performs for last time at Garrick Theater, Detroit
 

(Photograph:WION)

1930

A bloodless coup d'etat in Brazil ends the First Republic
 

(Photograph:WION)

1945

United Nations is founded at the end of WWII

(Photograph:WION)

1975

Icelandic women go on strike to protest gender inequality at workplace

(Photograph:WION)

