October 22 in history: Creation of international time zones and more

1797

First parachute jump is made by André-Jacques Garnerin from a balloon above Paris.

1884

24 international time zones with longitude zero at Greenwich meridian is created.

1964

Jean-Paul Sartre turns down Nobel Prize in Literature fearing “institutionalisation.”

2008

India's first lunar space probe, Chandrayaan-1, is launched.

2010

WikiLeaks releases US documents relating to wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

