October 22 in history: Creation of international time zones and more

From the creation of international time zones to the launch of India's first lunar space probe, we've got it all covered!
Let's dive into today's history.
First parachute jump is made by André-Jacques Garnerin from a balloon above Paris.
24 international time zones with longitude zero at Greenwich meridian is created.
Jean-Paul Sartre turns down Nobel Prize in Literature fearing “institutionalisation.”
India's first lunar space probe, Chandrayaan-1, is launched.
WikiLeaks releases US documents relating to wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.