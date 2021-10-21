October 21 in history: French women vote for the first time in National Assembly elections and more

From the French women voting for the first time in the National Assembly elections to the first images of a dwarf planet, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into today's history.

1854

Florence Nightingale and 38 nurses are sent to the Crimean War.

1943

 World War II: Provisional Government of Free India is established in Japanese-occupied Singapore.

1945

French women vote for the first time in the National Assembly elections.

1969

Bloodless coup in Somalia establishes a Marxist–Leninist administration.

2003

First images of dwarf planet Eris are taken by Oschin Schmidt telescope.

