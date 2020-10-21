Oct 21 in history: China invades Tibet, US-North Korea terminate nuclear programme and more

From the invasion of Tibet by China to the termination of the nuclear programme by the US and North Korea, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive in today's history.

1854

Britain sends Florence Nightingale and 38 volunteer nurses to the Crimean War.

1941

World War II: Germans massacre thousands of civilians in Yugoslavia.

1943:

Subhas Chandra Bose announces Provisional Government of Free India in Singapore.

1950

Chinese forces invade Tibet.

1994

North Korea and US sign agreement requiring Pyongyang to terminate nuclear programme.

