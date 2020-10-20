October 20 in history: China ignites Sino-Indian war, opening of the Sydney Opera House and more

From the ignition of the Sino-Indian war by China to the opening of the Sydney Opera House, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into today's history.

1921

France and the Grand National Assembly of Turkey signed the Treaty of Ankara.

1961

USSR conducts first armed test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile.

1962

China launches offensives across McMahon Line, igniting the Sino-Indian war.

1973

After 14 years of construction, the Sydney Opera House opens.

2011

Libyan de facto leader Muammar al-Qaddafi killed by rebel forces.

