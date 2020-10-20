October 20 in history: China ignites Sino-Indian war, opening of the Sydney Opera House and more

Get WION News app for latest news
France and the Grand National Assembly of Turkey signed the Treaty of Ankara.
USSR conducts first armed test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile.
China launches offensives across McMahon Line, igniting the Sino-Indian war.
After 14 years of construction, the Sydney Opera House opens.
Libyan de facto leader Muammar al-Qaddafi killed by rebel forces.