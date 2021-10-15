October 15 in history: China becomes third country to launch a crewed spaceflight and more

From the final conference on the Antarctic Treaty to China becoming the third country to launch a crewed spaceflight, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into today's history.

View in App

1932

Tata Airlines makes its first flight.

(Photograph:WION)

1940

Charlie Chaplin's comedy classic 'The Great Dictator' premieres in New York.

(Photograph:WION)

1959

Final conference on the Antarctic Treaty convenes in Washington, D.C.

(Photograph:WION)

2003

China becomes third country to launch a crewed spaceflight, Shenzhou 5.

(Photograph:WION)

2011

Protests inspired by Arab Spring break out in 951 cities in 82 countries.

(Photograph:WION)

Read in App