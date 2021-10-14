October 14 in history: Winnie-the-Pooh makes his literary debut and more

1913

Explosion at Universal Colliery in Senghenydd, UK, kills 439 miners.

1926

Winnie-the-Pooh makes his literary debut in a collection of short stories.

1933

Nazi Germany announces its withdrawal from the League of Nations.

1947

Chuck Yeager becomes first human to fly faster than speed of sound.

1994

Two Israelis and a Palestinian share the Nobel Peace Prize.

