October 13 in history: Establishment of Greenwich as prime meridian and more

1773

Charles Messier discovers First Spiral Galaxy "Whirlpool".

1884

Greenwich is established as prime meridian.

1943

Italy declares war on former Axis partner Germany in World War II.

1976

Bolivian plane crashes in Santa Cruz, kills at least 100.

2012

Mauritanian President Mohamed Abdel Aziz is mistakenly shot by the army.

