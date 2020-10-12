October 12 in history: From renaming of White House to the sale of first raincoat

Get WION News app for latest news
Did you know Charles Macintosh sold the first raincoat today?
Our Today in History tells about all the fascinating events from the past. So check it out and see it yourself.
Charles Macintosh of Scotland sells the first raincoat
(Photograph:WION)
US President Roosevelt renames Executive Mansion as White House
Massive forest fire kills 453 people in Cloquet, Minnesota
Iron Lung is used for the first time at Children's Hospital in Boston
General Musharraf overthrows PM Nawaz Sharif in a coup in Pakistan