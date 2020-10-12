October 12 in history: From renaming of White House to the sale of first raincoat

Did you know Charles Macintosh sold the first raincoat today?

Our Today in History tells about all the fascinating events from the past. So check it out and see it yourself. 

1823

Charles Macintosh of Scotland sells the first raincoat

(Photograph:WION)

1901

US President Roosevelt renames Executive Mansion as White House

(Photograph:WION)

1918

Massive forest fire kills 453 people in Cloquet, Minnesota

(Photograph:WION)

1928

Iron Lung is used for the first time at Children's Hospital in Boston

(Photograph:WION)

1999

General Musharraf overthrows PM Nawaz Sharif in a coup in Pakistan

(Photograph:WION)