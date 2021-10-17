Oct 17 in history: Albert Einstein flees Nazi Germany, moves to the US and more

From Burma railway, built for use of the Japanese army, getting completed to OPEC imposing oil embargo against countries that helped Israel in Yom Kippur War, we have it all.
Let's dive in today's history.
Vessel burst at a Brewery in London floods the city with 610,000 liters of beer
(Photograph:WION)
Oldest golf tournament, The Open Championship, is established in UK
Albert Einstein flees Nazi Germany and moves to the US
Burma railway, built for use of the Japanese army, is completed
OPEC imposes oil embargo against countries that helped Israel in Yom Kippur War