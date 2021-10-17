Oct 17 in history: Albert Einstein flees Nazi Germany, moves to the US and more

From Burma railway, built for use of the Japanese army, getting completed to OPEC imposing oil embargo against countries that helped Israel in Yom Kippur War, we have it all.

Let's dive in today's history.

1814

Vessel burst at a Brewery in London floods the city with 610,000 liters of beer 

1860

Oldest golf tournament, The Open Championship, is established in UK

1933

Albert Einstein flees Nazi Germany and moves to the US

1943

Burma railway, built for use of the Japanese army, is completed 

1973

OPEC imposes oil embargo against countries that helped Israel in Yom Kippur War

