Oct 13 in history: Italy officially declares war on Germany in WW2 and more

From flight carrying Uruguayan rugby team crashing in Andes Mountains, Argentina to Maldives announcing its withdrawal from Commonwealth of Nations, we have it all.
Let's dive in today's history.
Charles Messier discovers 1st Spiral Galaxy - Whirlpool Galaxy
(Photograph:WION)
WW2: Italy officially declares war on Germany
Flight carrying Uruguayan rugby team crashes in Andes Mountains, Argentina
All miners are rescued 69 days after mine collapse in Atacama Desert, Chile
Maldives announces its withdrawal from Commonwealth of Nations