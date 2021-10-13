Oct 13 in history: Italy officially declares war on Germany in WW2 and more

From flight carrying Uruguayan rugby team crashing in Andes Mountains, Argentina to Maldives announcing its withdrawal from Commonwealth of Nations, we have it all.

Let's dive in today's history.

View in App

1773

Charles Messier discovers 1st Spiral Galaxy - Whirlpool Galaxy

(Photograph:WION)

1943

WW2: Italy officially declares war on Germany

(Photograph:WION)

1972

Flight carrying Uruguayan rugby team crashes in Andes Mountains, Argentina

(Photograph:WION)

2010

All miners are rescued 69 days after mine collapse in Atacama Desert, Chile

(Photograph:WION)

2016

Maldives announces its withdrawal from Commonwealth of Nations

(Photograph:WION)

Read in App