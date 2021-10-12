Oct 12 in history: Christopher Columbus 'discovers' the New World and more

From America's first asylum opening for 'Persons of Insane and Disordered Minds' in Virginia to terrorists exploding two bombs in Bali's nightclub district killing 202, we have it all.

Let's dive in today's history.

1492

Christopher Columbus 'discovers' the New World

1773

America's 1st asylum opens for 'Persons of Insane and Disordered Minds' in Virginia

1810

1st Oktoberfest celebrating marriage of crown prince of Bavaria is held in Munich

1964

1st multi-person crew Space Flight, Voskhod 1, is launched

2002

Terrorists explode 2 bombs in Bali's nightclub district killing 202

