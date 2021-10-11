Oct 11 in history: Alexander Miles patents elevator in US and more

From Kathryn Sullivan becoming first American woman to walk in space to NASA launching its 100th Space Shuttle mission (STS-92), we have it all.

Let's dive in today's history.

 

View in App

1887

Alexander Miles patents elevator in US

(Photograph:WION)

1899

Second Boer War erupts between British & Transvaal and Orange Free State in South Africa

(Photograph:WION)

1975

Saturday Night Live, a sketch comedy and variety show, debuts on TV

(Photograph:WION)

1984

Kathryn Sullivan becomes first American woman to walk in space

(Photograph:WION)

2000

NASA launches its 100th Space Shuttle mission (STS-92) 

(Photograph:WION)

Read in App