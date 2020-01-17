Now, Sundar Pichai-led Alphabet joins trillion dollar club

Alphabet had recently granted its newly instated Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai the largest ever stock award recently. He will receive $240 million in performance-based stock awards over the next three years.
Google's parent company Alphabet saw its value reach $1 trillion for the first time Thursday, becoming the fourth US tech company to hit the milestone.
The companies stock price tripped over $1,451.70 per share, just before the market closed on Thursday.
Alphabet had recently granted its newly instated Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai the largest ever stock award recently. He will receive $240 million in performance-based stock awards over the next three years, the highest ever promised to any executive of the search giant.
When he took over as Google's chief in 2015, Pichai drew an annual salary of $652,500. The following year his earnings skyrocketed, thanks to a massive $199 million in stock awards, the highest ever for any Alphabet executive back then.
Pichai is widely credited for making the Google Chrome browser a success and was seen as a potential successor to Microsoft Corp CEO Steve Ballmer before Satya Nadella took over in February 2014.
(Photograph:AFP)
Google, Alphabet's forerunner had joined the trillion-dollar market capitalization in September 2018.
Google is the leading online search engine and produced the popular Android mobile operating system.
Alphabet had announced last year that Google chief executive Sundar Pichai would also assume the CEO functions at Alphabet.
Pichai's promotion enabled Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin to step away from daily operations at the company.
(Photograph:AFP)
PetroChina Company Limited is currently Asia's largest oil and gas producer and was China's second-biggest oil producer in 2006.
It joined the trillion dollar market capitalization in 2007 following a successful debut on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. It was the first to join the elite trillion dollar club.
(Photograph:AFP)