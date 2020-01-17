Now, Sundar Pichai-led Alphabet joins trillion dollar club

Sundar Pichai's Alphabet Inc

Google's parent company Alphabet saw its value reach $1 trillion for the first time Thursday, becoming the fourth US tech company to hit the milestone.

The companies stock price tripped over $1,451.70 per share, just before the market closed on Thursday.

Alphabet had recently granted its newly instated Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai the largest ever stock award recently. He will receive $240 million in performance-based stock awards over the next three years, the highest ever promised to any executive of the search giant.

When he took over as Google's chief in 2015, Pichai drew an annual salary of $652,500. The following year his earnings skyrocketed, thanks to a massive $199 million in stock awards, the highest ever for any Alphabet executive back then.

Pichai is widely credited for making the Google Chrome browser a success and was seen as a potential successor to Microsoft Corp CEO Steve Ballmer before Satya Nadella took over in February 2014.

