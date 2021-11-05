November 5 in history: Google unveils Android mobile operating system and more

From Italy attacking Libya to Google unveiling the Android mobile operating system, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into today's history.

1911

Italy attacks Turkish North-Africa (Libya), takes Tripoli and Cyrenaica.

1943

World War II: Italian aircraft bombs Vatican City.

2006

Saddam Hussein and two others are sentenced to death for massacre of 148 Shi'as in 1982.

2007

Android mobile operating system is unveiled by Google.

2013

India launches the Mars Orbiter Mission, its first interplanetary probe.

