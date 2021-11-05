November 5 in history: Google unveils Android mobile operating system and more

From Italy attacking Libya to Google unveiling the Android mobile operating system, we've got it all covered!
Let's dive into today's history.
Italy attacks Turkish North-Africa (Libya), takes Tripoli and Cyrenaica.
World War II: Italian aircraft bombs Vatican City.
Saddam Hussein and two others are sentenced to death for massacre of 148 Shi'as in 1982.
Android mobile operating system is unveiled by Google.
India launches the Mars Orbiter Mission, its first interplanetary probe.