November 3 in history: Launch of first animal into space and more

From the separation of Panama from Colombia to the launch of the first animal into space, we have it all.
Let's dive in today's history.
With the encouragement of US, Panama separates from Colombia.
(Photograph:WION)
Ousted GM founder William C. Durant starts Chevrolet Motor Car Company.
The Soviet Union launches first animal into space, dog named Laika, aboard Sputnik 2.
Truck explosion in Afghanistan's Salang Tunnel kills 3,000; mostly Soviet soldiers.
One World Trade Center opens in New York, on the site of the Twin Towers.