November 3 in history: Launch of first animal into space and more

1903

With the encouragement of US, Panama separates from Colombia.

1911 

Ousted GM founder William C. Durant starts Chevrolet Motor Car Company.

1957

The Soviet Union launches first animal into space, dog named Laika, aboard Sputnik 2.

1982

Truck explosion in Afghanistan's Salang Tunnel kills 3,000; mostly Soviet soldiers.

2014

One World Trade Center opens in New York, on the site of the Twin Towers.

