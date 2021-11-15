November 15 in history: Gillette razor patent, release of Xbox and more

The execution of Nathuram Godse & 7 other co-conspirators for the assassination of MK Gandhi, creation of Palestine, and more — here's what happened on this day in history

1904

King C. Gillette patents the Gillette razor blade in US

1920

League of Nations hold their first General Assembly in Geneva

1949

Nathuram Godse & 7 other co-conspirators are Executed in India for the assassination of MK Gandhi

1988

Palestinian Liberation Organisation, in exile in Algiers, declares the creation of Palestine 

2001

Microsoft releases Xbox, a video game console system

