November 13 in history: Protests by poor in UK, Soviet develops AK-47 and more

From the unemployed and poor protesting in UK, to the Soviets completing the development of AK-47 rifles, we have it all.

Let's dive into today's history.

View in App

1887

Protests by poor and unemployed Londoners take a violent turn, killing 3

(Photograph:WION)

1947

Soviet Union completes development of AK-47, one of the first proper assault rifles

(Photograph:WION)

1954

Great Britain defeats France to win 1st Rugby League World Cup in Paris

(Photograph:WION)

1985

25,000 dead as Nevado del Ruiz volcano erupts in Armero, Colombia

(Photograph:WION)

2015

Islamic State executes a series of coordinated terrorist attacks in Paris, killing at least 130

(Photograph:WION)

Read in App