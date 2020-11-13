November 13 in History: From birth of Britain's first Quintuplets to AK-47 rifle's development and more

Get WION News app for latest news
Did you know Britain's first Quintuplets were born today?
Mikhail Kalashnikov demonstrates AK-47 assault rifle to Soviet officials
(Photograph:WION)
Britain's first Quintuplets born at London hospital, all 5 girls survived
NASA's Mariner-9 reaches Mars and goes into orbit
Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma sets record by scoring 264 runs in ODI
Trial of Mexican drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán begins in New York