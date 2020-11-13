November 13 in History: From birth of Britain's first Quintuplets to AK-47 rifle's development and more

1947

Mikhail Kalashnikov demonstrates AK-47 assault rifle to Soviet officials

1969

Britain's first Quintuplets born at London hospital, all 5 girls survived

1971

NASA's Mariner-9 reaches Mars and goes into orbit

2014

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma sets record by scoring 264 runs in ODI

2018

Trial of Mexican drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán begins in New York


 

