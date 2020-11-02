November 02 in history: Election of Jimmy Carter as the US president and more

Get WION News app for latest news
From the election of Jimmy Carter as the US president to the arrival of the first resident crew at the International Space Station, we've got it all covered!
Let's dive into today's history.
South Vietnamese President Ngo Dinh Diem is killed in a coup.
King Saud of Saudi Arabia is formally deposed, brother Faisal succeeds.
Jimmy Carter is elected as 39th US president.
South African minister General Magnus Malan is charged with apartheid murders.
First resident crew arrives at the International Space Station.