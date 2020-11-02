November 02 in history: Election of Jimmy Carter as the US president and more

From the election of Jimmy Carter as the US president to the arrival of the first resident crew at the International Space Station, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into today's history.

View in App

1963

South Vietnamese President Ngo Dinh Diem is killed in a coup.

(Photograph:WION)

1964

King Saud of Saudi Arabia is formally deposed, brother Faisal succeeds.

(Photograph:WION)

1976

Jimmy Carter is elected as 39th US president.

(Photograph:WION)

1995

South African minister General Magnus Malan is charged with apartheid murders.

(Photograph:WION)

2000

First resident crew arrives at the International Space Station.

(Photograph:WION)

Read in App