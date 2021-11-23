Nov 23 in history: First smartphone, IBM Simon, is introduced at COMDEX and more

From Johan Alfred Ander becoming last person to be executed in Sweden to MS Explorer sinking in Antarctic Ocean after hitting an iceberg, we have it all.

Let's dive in today's history.

View in App

1910

Johan Alfred Ander becomes last person to be executed in Sweden

(Photograph:WION)

1946

French naval bombardment of Hai Phong, Vietnam, kills 6000

(Photograph:WION)

1992

First smartphone, IBM Simon, is introduced at COMDEX, Las Vegas

(Photograph:WION)

2007

MS Explorer sinks in Antarctic Ocean after hitting an iceberg, all rescued
 

(Photograph:WION)

2009

37 journalists are kidnapped & killed from their convoy in the Philippines

(Photograph:WION)

Read in App