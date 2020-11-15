Nov 15 in history: From hanging of Gandhi's assassins to release of Xbox console

From the hanging of assassins of Mahatma Gandhi to the release of the Xbox console system, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into what happened on this date -- in history.

1867

First stock ticker is unveiled in New York City

1940

WWI: Germans bomb the city of Coventry for 10 hours

1949

Mahatma Gandhi's assassins, Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte are hanged

1988

Yasser Arafat proclaims the establishment of independent Palestinian state

2001

Microsoft releases video game console system Xbox

