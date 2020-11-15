Nov 15 in history: From hanging of Gandhi's assassins to release of Xbox console

Get WION News app for latest news
From the hanging of assassins of Mahatma Gandhi to the release of the Xbox console system, we've got it all covered!
Let's dive into what happened on this date -- in history.
First stock ticker is unveiled in New York City
(Photograph:WION)
WWI: Germans bomb the city of Coventry for 10 hours
Mahatma Gandhi's assassins, Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte are hanged
Yasser Arafat proclaims the establishment of independent Palestinian state
Microsoft releases video game console system Xbox