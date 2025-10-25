/No nights here! 7 incredible places on earth where sun never sets

Where does the sun never set? Explore countries that experience endless daylight during summer, where nights blend into bright days under the Midnight Sun.
Northern Norway experiences the longest Midnight Sun period. Cities like Tromsø, Nordkapp, and Svalbard enjoy sunlight 24 hours a day between May and July. In Svalbard, the sun stays visible for over four months, from late April to August. During this period, locals enjoy midnight hiking, fjord cruises, and festivals under bright skies.
Northern Finland’s Lapland region sees the sun stay above the horizon for up to 73 days each summer. Rovaniemi, located on the Arctic Circle, glows in daylight even at midnight from June to July. Locals spend these long days kayaking, camping, and enjoying nature’s brightness. In winter, the same region experiences polar night.
In Swedish Lapland, areas like Abisko and Kiruna are known for their endless summer days. The Midnight Sun lasts from May to mid-July, illuminating the forests and lakes. This period is ideal for mountain hikes, fishing, and photography. When the season ends, the same skies turn into Northern Lights viewing grounds.
Though not fully inside the Arctic Circle, Iceland experiences near 24-hour daylight in June. In Reykjavik and Ísafjörður, night skies shift only into soft twilight instead of full darkness. Summer brings travellers for late-night road trips, festivals, and whale-watching tours under constant light.
In Alaska, especially in Utqiaġvik, the northernmost city, the sun rises in May and does not set until late July. Locals host outdoor concerts, midnight barbecues, and cultural events under constant daylight. Even Fairbanks, farther south, enjoys long daylight hours through summer.
Murmansk, Russia’s largest Arctic city, experiences continuous daylight from May to July. This light transforms the city’s harbour and hills, creating ideal settings for photography. Locals and tourists celebrate with open-air events, boat rides, and summer festivals.
On Greenland’s western coast, the town of Ilulissat enjoys the Midnight Sun from late May to late July. Its famous Icefjord, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, glows in shades of gold and pink throughout the night. Locals and visitors often take late-night hikes or glacier cruises to enjoy the Arctic scenery.