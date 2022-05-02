New Zealand welcomes Australian visitors with warm hugs, tears and Maori performers

Updated: May 02, 2022, 12:58 PM(IST)

New Zealand welcomed hundreds of travellers from Australia with emotional scenes on Wednesday as it opened its borders to its trans-Tasmanian neighbour for the first time since mid-2021.

New Zealand’s covid rules and cases

New Zealand had some of the toughest curbs in the world during the pandemic and its borders have been closed for most of the time since March 2020, except for a short-lived travel bubble with Australia last year that was suspended after a few months as COVID-19 spread.

New Zealand, which has a population of just over 5 million, reported 9,542 new cases in the past 24 hours, well below a peak of more than 20,000 new cases a day. It has recorded just 497 deaths from Covid since the start of the outbreak.



(Photograph:Reuters)