Published: May 20, 2025, 15:36 IST | Updated: May 20, 2025, 15:36 IST
Several countries are offering financial incentives to attract new residents in 2025. Countries like Spain, Japan, Ireland are offering to pay people to start fresh in them.
Countries
Chile
Entrepreneurs of tech start-ups or established companies can move to Santiago, Chile through Start-Up Chile. The program, which was established in 2010, offers three, equity-free monetary grants depending on the launch phase of your business. The Build grant is designed for early-stage start-ups, where entrepreneurs have the opportunity to grow their business through a four-month acceleration program that provides you with 15 million Chilean pesos (roughly $15,000).
Ireland
In 2023, Ireland launched its "Our Living Islands" program with the goal of repopulating and revitalizing communities, as well as establishing thriving economies on 30 of its more remote islands. The policy offers participants up to €84,000 to move, purchase, and restore one of the older, abandoned properties on these islands.
Italy
Italy has made headlines for its €1 home initiative, where you can apply for grants to restore abandoned and dilapidated properties in rural areas. However, there are towns that will simply pay you to move there. The region of Tuscany launched a program that provides between €10,000 and €30,000 for you to move to one of 76 mountain towns and purchase a permanent home.
Japan
The island nation invites people from around the world to volunteer in its local communities—and get paid for it. The Regional Revitalization Corps program offers participants a salary of three million Japanese yen (approximately $19,000) to live and work in rural communities for at least one year, with the option to stay up to three years.
Mauritius
Mauritius doesn’t pay individuals to simply relocate like some other places on the list, but it offers a program that supports entrepreneurs with funding to start and grow their businesses. The country provides 20,000 Mauritian Rupees (roughly $440) to start-up businesses willing to relocate to this small island in the Indian Ocean.
Spain
Spain is on a mission to boost the population and economies of its smaller towns. People who work in the tech industry and qualify for the country's digital nomad visa are eligible to apply to a program to live in Extremadura as a way to repopulate the region. The grants in this program include: €10,000 for those under 30, and €8,000 for others, to live in towns with fewer than 5,000 residents.