(Photograph: Pexels )

Spain

Spain is on a mission to boost the population and economies of its smaller towns. People who work in the tech industry and qualify for the country's digital nomad visa are eligible to apply to a program to live in Extremadura as a way to repopulate the region. The grants in this program include: €10,000 for those under 30, and €8,000 for others, to live in towns with fewer than 5,000 residents.