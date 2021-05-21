New epidemic on rise: Indian states with highest number of Black Fungus cases

States across India ordered emergency measures Thursday to counter a surge in the rare deadly "black fungus" infection among coronavirus sufferers.

Two new states declared epidemics of Mucormycosis while New Delhi and other major cities have opened special wards to treat thousands of cases of the infection commonly known as a black fungus. India normally deals with less than 20 cases a year, but the infection has become a new threat from the coronavirus wave that has killed 120,000 people in six weeks.

Let's take a look at the list of states with the highest number of mucormycosis cases:

Maharashtra

Maharashtra has the highest number of Black Fungus cases and most deathes due to it in India. The state has 1,500 cases of mucormycosis and 90 deaths due it

Gujarat

1,163 cases of mucormycosis have been detected in the state of Gujarat and 61 people have died due to the disease.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh comes third in terms of most cases and deaths. The state has 575 cases of and 31 deaths due to mucormycosis.

Haryana

268 cases and eight deaths due to mucormycosis have been reported in Haryana.

Delhi

The national capital has registered 203 cases of Black Fungus and one death due to the infectious disease. 

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh has 169 cases of mucormycosis and eight deaths due to it.

Bihar

Bihar has not only reported 103 cases, 2 deaths due to Black Fungus, but also has become the first state to report White Fungus, which is considered far for dangerous than the other. 

Chhattisgarh

101 people and one person has died in the state of Chhattisgarh because of the dreaded Black Fungus.

Karnataka

Karnataka has reported 97 cases of mucormycosis, however, no fatalities have been reported yet. 

Telangana

90 cases of mucormycosis have been detected here and 10 deaths have also been recorded.

