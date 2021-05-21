New epidemic on rise: Indian states with highest number of Black Fungus cases

States across India ordered emergency measures Thursday to counter a surge in the rare deadly "black fungus" infection among coronavirus sufferers.

Two new states declared epidemics of Mucormycosis while New Delhi and other major cities have opened special wards to treat thousands of cases of the infection commonly known as a black fungus. India normally deals with less than 20 cases a year, but the infection has become a new threat from the coronavirus wave that has killed 120,000 people in six weeks.

Let's take a look at the list of states with the highest number of mucormycosis cases: