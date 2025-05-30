/Newly discovered dwarf planet takes 25,000 years to complete one orbit around the Sun

(Photograph: Jiaxuan Li and Sihao Cheng )

A Sizeable Body with Dwarf Planet Potential

The diameter of 2017 OF201 is estimated to be around 700 kilometres (435 miles). This size suggests that the body is large enough for gravity to shape it into a sphere, which is one of the key criteria to be classified as a dwarf planet under the International Astronomical Union’s 2006 definition. Like Pluto, however, the orbital neighbourhood of this planet is still not clear and thus does not qualify as a full-fledged planet. It is three times smaller than Pluto but still big enough to be considered a 'dwarf planet', lead study author Sihao Chenge of New Jersey's Institute of Advanced Study said.