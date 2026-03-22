/Netanyahu inspects damage from Iranian missile strikes, vows to go after IRGC leadership

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu visited Arad and Dimona on Sunday after a barrage of Iranian missiles struck the towns the previous night.
Following the unprecedented Iranian missile strikes on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the southern town of Arad on Sunday (March 22). He issued a stern warning, stating that Israel will now pursue senior commanders of Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) "personally," labelling the group a "criminal gang" and a direct target for upcoming operations.
During his visit to Arad, Netanyahu walked through the areas most affected by the Iranian missile strike. The town, which sustained significant damage on Saturday, served as the backdrop for his declaration that the Israeli military would hold the Iranian leadership directly accountable for the destruction of civilian property.
The second location struck during Saturday’s barrage was Dimona, a town in the Negev desert widely believed to house Israel’s undeclared nuclear arsenal. The facility and surrounding area sustained extensive damage from a direct hit, marking one of the most sensitive escalations in the current conflict.
The Prime Minister clarified that the retaliatory focus has shifted beyond mere military infrastructure. He emphasised that Israel is "going after the regime" by targeting not only the IRGC leaders themselves but also their various installations and critical economic assets that fund their regional activities.
While visiting the desert town, Netanyahu urged all citizens to remain vigilant. He reminded residents that in this conflict, "the whole nation is a frontline," stressing that following the orders of the military's Home Front Command is essential for survival during ongoing missile threats.
While visiting the desert town, Netanyahu urged all citizens to remain vigilant. He reminded residents that in this conflict, "the whole nation is a frontline," stressing that following the orders of the military's Home Front Command is essential for survival during ongoing missile threats.