Nepal locals protest against #Oligarchy after PM Oli dissolves parliament

Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli took a sudden decision to dissolve the parliament a few days back. What followed was protests from locals and opposition leaders.

Another day of struggle

Hundreds of protestors took to streets to spend yet another day on the roads raising their voices against the Prime Minister and the President's decision to dissolve the Nepal parliament.

