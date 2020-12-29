Nepal locals protest against #Oligarchy after PM Oli dissolves parliament

Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli took a sudden decision to dissolve the parliament a few days back. What followed was protests from locals and opposition leaders.

Another day of struggle

Hundreds of protestors took to streets to spend yet another day on the roads raising their voices against the Prime Minister and the President's decision to dissolve the Nepal parliament.

(Photograph:AFP)

It's all red

Protestors waved red flags as a symbol of protest and also raised slogans against the decision. Many demanded Oli's resignation over taking such a dramatic step as as Nepal plunged into a political crisis.

(Photograph:AFP)

Outside PM's office

The protestors, calling Oli's decision to be unconstitutional, rallied outside his office despite coronavirus curbs on gatherings. The local police tried to restrict the movement of the demonstrators, but in vain.

(Photograph:AFP)

Colourful protest

Many protestors also sang songs of protest, chanted sing-alongs in forms in form of chants and performed skits to raise awareness about the reason of their demonstrations.

(Photograph:AFP)

#Oligarchy

Civil society activists also wore facial masks depicting Nepal's President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli during the demonstration to bring attention to the names who are being held responsible for the dissolution of the parliament.

(Photograph:AFP)

