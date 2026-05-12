/NEET UG 2026 cancelled: A look at the major NTA controversies over the years

The cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 has once again placed the National Testing Agency under intense scrutiny, reviving concerns over the credibility and administration of India’s largest competitive examinations. Conducted on May 3 for undergraduate medical admissions, the exam was cancelled after reports of a paper leak emerged from multiple states, affecting nearly 22 lakh candidates.

"On the basis of inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately," the agency posted on X. Fresh examination dates are expected to be announced shortly.

