NBA set to relaunch its 2019-2020 season: Here are few key questions!

Here are some of the key questions and issues surrounding the unprecedented restart:

The NBA relaunches its 2019-2020 season on Thursday with 22 teams based inside a secure "bubble" at Disney World in Florida due to complete the remainder of the campaign.

WHAT IS THE BUBBLE?

From the moment the NBA season was halted in March after the pandemic brought the United States to a standstill, the NBA began looking at the question of how or if the season could be restarted safely.

The logistical challenges of restarting the season in its existing format, with large travelling groups of players and support staff jetting in and out of multiple cities at a time was deemed a non-starter in the era of COVID-19.

Instead the NBA began exploring the feasibility of basing all teams at a single location, creating a giant quarantined safe zone or "bubble" and completing the season there.

Las Vegas and Orlando quickly emerged as the front-runners, with the NBA eventually opting for the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida as the best venue.

Twenty-two teams are now based in the campus, with players requiring to test negative for COVID-19 twice after arrival before being allowed to enter.

(Photograph:AFP)