Nature Photographer of the year 2020

7,000 from 117 different countries participated in the Nature Photographer of the Year 2020 and captured images via drones to win the title. Here are the category winners and runners-up of the competition along with their description:

Above the Crabeater Seals

French photographer Florian Ledoux took the winning photo, entitled Above the Crabeater Seals, in Antarctica.

"For me, it is very important to show the state of the Arctic and Antarctic regions," he said.

"It is also important that anyone inspired by this style of drone image understands the importance of wildlife, and being ethical in your approach.

"Ensure that your drone does not spook animals or disturb them, and always conduct yourself within accordance of local regulations."

(Image courtesy: Florian Ledoux)

(Photograph:Others)