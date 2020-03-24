7,000 from 117 different countries participated in the Nature Photographer of the Year 2020 and captured images via drones to win the title. Here are the category winners and runners-up of the competition along with their description:
French photographer Florian Ledoux took the winning photo, entitled Above the Crabeater Seals, in Antarctica.
"For me, it is very important to show the state of the Arctic and Antarctic regions," he said.
"It is also important that anyone inspired by this style of drone image understands the importance of wildlife, and being ethical in your approach.
"Ensure that your drone does not spook animals or disturb them, and always conduct yourself within accordance of local regulations."
(Image courtesy: Florian Ledoux)
(Photograph:Others)
The photograph was the winner of andscape category. It was clicked by Marek Biegalski and was taken in Italy.
It is an "an aerial image taken in Tuscany in autumn light. A flock of sheep was hiding in the shade from the sun under the shadow of a tree."
(Image courtesy: Marek Biegalski)
(Photograph:Others)
The photograph was the winner of the macro. The Chinese Painting was clicked by Minghui Yuan in China.
"I was wearing waterproof overalls in the stream of Dabie Mountain, waiting to observe this damselfly.
"Matrona basilaris is the king of the stream here, there is a male every three metres.
"Against the background of the sky, I discovered the connection between the lines of the grass and the subject. Nature itself is a simple painting."
(Photograph:Others)
This picture was the winner of the youth category. It was clicked by Saptarshi Gayen and was taken in India.
"For the last four to five years I have seen that at the end of every winter, farmers burn the grass and reeds to clean the land for upcoming crops.
"When the fire spreads across the land, small insects start coming out. Then the brave Black Drongo starts capitalising on such a moment, by eating them and flying above the live fire."
(Image courtesy: Saptarshi Gayen)
(Photograph:Others)
The photograph was the winner if the people's choice award. It was clicked by Robert Ferguson and was taken in Singapore.
"This is the great white pelican (Pelecanus onocrotalus), struggling with a non-native fish. These wonderful birds are free to roam, but have established a large colony on one of the artificial islands in the Old Jurong Park in Singapore.
"I noticed one particular bird had caught one of the big fish from the pond. I watched as the bird swam in circles, dipping its bill, taking water, then raising its beak to attempt to swallow its large prey.
"But every time the fish extended its sharp spines on its fins - you can see it hooked on the beak here - it lodged itself firmly.
"This went on for over 20 minutes, with no sign of either party tiring. I was fascinated to see the intricate veins in the bird's throat pouch, as the overcast day backlit the thin skin, and I had to move and crouch low to the ground to get the shot."
(Photograph:Others)
This photograph was the winner of the wildlife category and was highly commended. It was clicked by Dave Hudson and was taken in the UK.
"I had been putting in the hours watching a number of setts in the area, but decided to focus on this particular one, due to the abundance of bluebells.
"After a good couple of hours, I began to hear movement.
"An adult badger came towards me first, sniffing the air as they often do. It drifted out of shot and into the bluebells, but much to my delight behind it was a cub. He seemed comfortable enough, so I clicked the shutter and got a couple of shots."
(Image courtesy: Dave Hudson)
(Photograph:Others)