NATO conducts naval exercise in Black Sea amid Ukraine war

Breeze 2022: Anti-aircraft missile blasts off in Black Sea
An anti-aircraft missile blasts off a rocket launcher from the Bulgarian navy "Reshitelni" during the Breeze 2022 multinational maritime exercise in the Black Sea.
NATO ships took part in excercise Breeze in the Black Sea amid the war in Ukraine. Breeze is designed to enhance the interoperability of the participating units and strengthen cooperation by practicing different warfare techniques in a multi-dimensional scenario.
Multinational participating forces and their crews were tested in a wide range of warfare tactics focusing on regional security.
(Photograph:AFP)
Helicopter exercise
A Bulgarian Navy diver descends from a helicopter during the Breeze 2022 multinational maritime exercise in the Black Sea.
The exercise took place in the Bulgarian port of Varna which is near the Ukrainian city of Odesa currently under siege by the Russian navy.
At least 390 soldiers from eleven countries took part in the exercise.
(Photograph:AFP)
Atlantique 2
An aerial picture taken from the French long-range maritime patrol aircraft Atlantique 2 (ATL 2) shows a NATO frigate during a NATO exercise in the Black Sea.
Sea breeze exercises have been conducted by NATO since 1997. The excercise took place in the Bulgarian port of Varna which is near the Ukrainian city of Odessa currently under siege by the Russia navy.
(Photograph:AFP)
Romanian Naval frigate
Romanian Navy frigate Regele Ferdinand attends the Breeze 2022 multinational maritime exercise in the Black Sea.
The naval exercise which started this week will take place in and around the cities of Burgas and Varna until July 25.
It will reportedly include 24 warships including planes and helicopters from ten NATO member countries including Albania, Belgium, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Romania and Turkey.
(Photograph:AFP)
Breeze 2022: Bulgarian and Romanian Navy ships in Black Sea
Bulgarian and Romanian Navy vessels attend the Breeze 2022 multinational maritime exercise in the Black Sea.
Last month Dozens of Russian ships had taken part in military exercises in the strategic Baltic Sea. Russia had said 60 ships and 40 aircraft took part in the manoeuvres which was also conducted on land at training grounds in the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.
Russia may rule the Black Sea but any amphibious assault on the Ukrainian coast seems risky while Kyiv's missiles threaten to destroy Russian ships if they get too close, experts say.
(Photograph:AFP)
Russia eyes Black Sea
A Bulgarian navy personel member stands as he attends the Breeze 2022 multinational maritime exercise in the Black Sea.
According to British intelligence sources, Russia operates around 20 warships in the Black Sea, where the balance of power is now static since Turkey blocks any access by vessels belonging to a warring party.
(Photograph:AFP)
Bulgarian Navy takes part in NATO exercise
A Bulgarian Navy auxiliary vessel attends the Breeze 2022 multinational maritime exercise in the Black Sea.
Russian missiles hit Ukraine's port of Odessa Saturday, in what Kyiv called a "spit in the face" of a day-old deal between the warring sides to resume cereal exports blocked by the conflict.
The Ukrainian military said its air defences had shot down two cruise missiles but two more hit the port, threatening the landmark agreement hammered out over months of negotiations aimed at relieving a global food crisis.
(Photograph:AFP)
NATO countries
A crew member observes aboard the French long-range maritime patrol aircraft Atlantique 2 (ATL 2) during a NATO exercise in the Black Sea.
The Altantique 2 navy patrol airplane is part of the annual Breeze naval exercise in the Black Sea, off the coast of Bulgaria, with participation of eleven NATO member countries.