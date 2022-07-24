NATO conducts naval exercise in Black Sea amid Ukraine war

Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 10:51 AM(IST)

24 warships including planes and helicopters from ten NATO member countries including Albania, Belgium, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Romania and Turkey.

Breeze 2022: Anti-aircraft missile blasts off in Black Sea

An anti-aircraft missile blasts off a rocket launcher from the Bulgarian navy "Reshitelni" during the Breeze 2022 multinational maritime exercise in the Black Sea.

NATO ships took part in excercise Breeze in the Black Sea amid the war in Ukraine. Breeze is designed to enhance the interoperability of the participating units and strengthen cooperation by practicing different warfare techniques in a multi-dimensional scenario.

Multinational participating forces and their crews were tested in a wide range of warfare tactics focusing on regional security.

(Photograph:AFP)