/National Horse Day 2025: Top 10 Most popular horse breeds in the world

Horses are majestic creatures and have served loyally as human companions for ages. Each year, December 13 is celebrated as National Horse Day to honour horses for their shared history and significance in human culture. Here is a list of the 10 most popular horse breeds across the world.
Known for agility, speed, and spirit, these horses are used for racing. They are a cross-breed of English Mares with either one of Arabian, Barb, or Turkoman. They are considered "hot-blooded"
Popularly called the horse for cowboys. There are around 4.6 million Quarter Horses available. It is mostly found in the rodeos, horse shows, and on American ranches.
These were 4500-year-old horse breeds from the Arabian Peninsula, bred by the Bedouins as war mounts for long treks and quick forays into enemy camps. Arabian horses are known for their striking appearance and unparalleled stamina. They have distinct features like arched necks, refined heads, and high tail carriage.
Hailing from the Iberian Peninsula, their long, flowing mane and tail and animated, graceful movements command attention. Strong, noble and elegant, these are battle horses used by the Spanish warriors in the frontline for battle charges.
These are a breed of Scottish farm horse, which have distinctive features like bright bay coats and flashy white stockings. The shift from horse to tractor in Scottish farming has led to the decline of this magnificent beauty. There are fewer than 5,000 Clydesdales worldwide.
Appaloosas stand out for their distinct colour, spotted coat designs and texture. The Appaloosa horse breed originated in America, and remains one of the United States’ most popular horse breeds.
This is a descendant of another warhorse that originated in the UK. In the 18th century, they started to use them for agricultural work first in the central shires and later across the British Isles until the invention of automobiles.
Friesian is a Dutch breed, extinct on more than one occasion. This is also classified as a draught horse used in farm work or carrying freight. These are docile creatures with a gentle temperament, combined with speed and agility.
Cob is a type rather than a breed, with the exception of the Welsh cob, which has a very specific breed standard. They are 55-60 inches in height, with a stocky body, sturdy legs.
The Morgan is one of the earliest horse breeds developed in the United States, and is used in coach horses and for harness racing. Physically, the Morgan is a compact, refined breed, generally bay, black or chestnut in colour,