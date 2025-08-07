LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /National Handloom Day 2025: Top 10 Handloom Sarees Every Saree Lover Must Own

National Handloom Day 2025: Top 10 Handloom Sarees Every Saree Lover Must Own

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Aug 07, 2025, 14:49 IST | Updated: Aug 07, 2025, 14:49 IST

The National Handloom Day is commemorated annually on August 7 to boost the rich legacy and skilled artistry of traditional handloom weaving. The handloom sarees of India beautifully depict the diverse cultural and geographical landscape of the nation.

10. The Classic Black Saree
1 / 10
(Photograph: X)

10. The Classic Black Saree

A black saree crafted from handloom silk or cotton serves as a versatile statement piece, which is ideal for both formal evenings and professional settings. It also combines sophistication with timeless appeal, whether in designer or ready-to-wear formats

9. The Modern Organza Saree
2 / 10
(Photograph: X)

9. The Modern Organza Saree

Contemporary organza saree designs merge traditional handloom techniques with modern design. These airy silk saree alternatives are perfect for women seeking traditional looks with modern-day comfort.

8. The Comfortable Cotton Saree
3 / 10
(Photograph: X)

8. The Comfortable Cotton Saree

Handwoven cotton sarees from across India offer daily wear comfort without compromising style, as they are ideal for everyday use. These traditional sarees provide comfort and elegance together, which makes them great for office wear and casual outings.

7. The Vibrant Leheriya Saree
4 / 10
(Photograph: Instagram)

7. The Vibrant Leheriya Saree

The vibrant leheriya saree of Rajasthan are known for its diagonal stripes that is created through resist-dyeing techniques. These handwoven sarees comes up with festive energy to any occasion and showcase regional craft heritage.

6. The Regal Patola Saree
5 / 10
(Photograph: Facebook)

6. The Regal Patola Saree

Hailing from Gujarat, the double ikat Patola saree stands as a symbol of intricate weaving mastery. Crafted from silk, these sarees are treasured heirlooms, often passed down through generations and cherished in bridal trousseaus.

5. The Artful Kashmiri Saree
6 / 10
(Photograph: X)

5. The Artful Kashmiri Saree

The ethereal Kashmiri sarees are a blend of luxury and tradition, featuring delicate hand embroidery like sozni and aari work, inspired by the natural beauty of Kashmir. Its embroidery frequently depicts paisleys, florals, and chinar leaves in vibrant or subtle hues. These sarees in silk or pashmina are also perfect for cultural celebrations and festive occasions, reflecting the rich artistry of Kashmir.

4.The Joyful Bandhani Saree
7 / 10
(Photograph: X)

4.The Joyful Bandhani Saree

Authentic bandhani sarees from Gujarat and Rajasthan bring a burst of colour and happiness with their comfort. Crafted using the tie-dye technique by Indian artisans, these sarees are perfect for festive occasions.

3. The Graceful Paithani Saree
8 / 10
(Photograph: X)

3. The Graceful Paithani Saree

This saree is a symbol of Maharashtra's heritage, showcasing peacock and lotus motifs woven in silk fabric and gold. These sarees are ideal for parties and evening functions, showing the grandeur of Maharashtra tradition.

2. The Iconic Kanjivaram Saree
9 / 10
(Photograph: X)

2. The Iconic Kanjivaram Saree

Hailing from Tamil Nadu, the Kanjivaram saree stands as another pillar of Indian saree styles, stable in fashion. Made of soft silk featuring contrasting borders and pallus, it delivers a striking visual. Kanjivarams offer unmatched elegance, as they are considered among the best sarees for festivals, which can be worn in wedding ceremonies or formal occasions.

1. The Classical Banarasi Silk Saree
10 / 10
(Photograph: X)

1. The Classical Banarasi Silk Saree

Every saree collection is incomplete without the luxurious Banarasi silk saree. A favourite for Indian brides, this pure silk masterpiece is renowned for its intricate zari detailing and traditional red hues symbolising prosperity. It remains a top pick for weddings and grand celebrations, as the Banarasi saree depicts both traditional and modern designs.

Trending Photo

National Handloom Day 2025: Top 10 Handloom Sarees Every Saree Lover Must Own
10

National Handloom Day 2025: Top 10 Handloom Sarees Every Saree Lover Must Own

What role does wing design play in fighter jets’ agility?
7

What role does wing design play in fighter jets’ agility?

'Payload and weapons': Which fighter jets brings more firepower F-16 or Tejas Mk2?
7

'Payload and weapons': Which fighter jets brings more firepower F-16 or Tejas Mk2?

Tejas Mk2 vs F-16: Which fighter jet accelerates faster in real air combat?
6

Tejas Mk2 vs F-16: Which fighter jet accelerates faster in real air combat?

Top 5 fighter jets in the world famous for manoeuvrability
7

Top 5 fighter jets in the world famous for manoeuvrability