/National Handloom Day 2025: Top 10 Handloom Sarees Every Saree Lover Must Own

The National Handloom Day is commemorated annually on August 7 to boost the rich legacy and skilled artistry of traditional handloom weaving. The handloom sarees of India beautifully depict the diverse cultural and geographical landscape of the nation.
A black saree crafted from handloom silk or cotton serves as a versatile statement piece, which is ideal for both formal evenings and professional settings. It also combines sophistication with timeless appeal, whether in designer or ready-to-wear formats
Contemporary organza saree designs merge traditional handloom techniques with modern design. These airy silk saree alternatives are perfect for women seeking traditional looks with modern-day comfort.
Handwoven cotton sarees from across India offer daily wear comfort without compromising style, as they are ideal for everyday use. These traditional sarees provide comfort and elegance together, which makes them great for office wear and casual outings.
The vibrant leheriya saree of Rajasthan are known for its diagonal stripes that is created through resist-dyeing techniques. These handwoven sarees comes up with festive energy to any occasion and showcase regional craft heritage.
Hailing from Gujarat, the double ikat Patola saree stands as a symbol of intricate weaving mastery. Crafted from silk, these sarees are treasured heirlooms, often passed down through generations and cherished in bridal trousseaus.
The ethereal Kashmiri sarees are a blend of luxury and tradition, featuring delicate hand embroidery like sozni and aari work, inspired by the natural beauty of Kashmir. Its embroidery frequently depicts paisleys, florals, and chinar leaves in vibrant or subtle hues. These sarees in silk or pashmina are also perfect for cultural celebrations and festive occasions, reflecting the rich artistry of Kashmir.
Authentic bandhani sarees from Gujarat and Rajasthan bring a burst of colour and happiness with their comfort. Crafted using the tie-dye technique by Indian artisans, these sarees are perfect for festive occasions.
This saree is a symbol of Maharashtra's heritage, showcasing peacock and lotus motifs woven in silk fabric and gold. These sarees are ideal for parties and evening functions, showing the grandeur of Maharashtra tradition.
Hailing from Tamil Nadu, the Kanjivaram saree stands as another pillar of Indian saree styles, stable in fashion. Made of soft silk featuring contrasting borders and pallus, it delivers a striking visual. Kanjivarams offer unmatched elegance, as they are considered among the best sarees for festivals, which can be worn in wedding ceremonies or formal occasions.
Every saree collection is incomplete without the luxurious Banarasi silk saree. A favourite for Indian brides, this pure silk masterpiece is renowned for its intricate zari detailing and traditional red hues symbolising prosperity. It remains a top pick for weddings and grand celebrations, as the Banarasi saree depicts both traditional and modern designs.