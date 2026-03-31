/NASA's Artemis 2 Mission: How AI will help humans on their journey to the Moon

Sustained operation during the mission will be heavily reliant on the European Service Module, a joint creation by Airbus and the European Space Agency equipped with thirty-three individual engines. This crucial module will manage the craft's thermal regulation, electrical generation, and propulsion. Utilizing a sophisticated network of cooling plates and radiators, the module is designed to shield the astronauts and internal electronics from the brutal temperature swings of the lunar space environment, which can range from negative two hundred degrees to positive two hundred degrees Celsius.



