NASA releases Mars panorama taken by Perseverance rover

The panorama shows the rim of the Jezero Crater where the rover touched down last week and the cliff face of an ancient river delta in the distance.

Jezero Crater

The US space agency NASA released a spectacular panoramic view on Wednesday of the landing site of the Perseverance rover on Mars.

It was taken by rotating the rover's mast 360 degrees. The mast is equipped with dual, zoomable cameras which can take high-definition video and images.

(Photograph:AFP)