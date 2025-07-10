In the early 1960s, at the height of the space race, engineers took the Lockheed F‑104 Starfighter, already one of the fastest jets of its time, and fitted it with a powerful rocket engine. The result was the NF‑104A, an experimental aircraft used by the US Air Force and NASA to explore flight at the edge of space. Though its career was short, it played a critical role in training pilots to handle the near‑weightless conditions of high‑altitude flight.