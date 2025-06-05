/NASA caught 3 black holes that destroyed stars weighing 'three to ten times heavier than our Sun'

(Photograph: NASA )

A Sudden Burst of Activity

Space is fascinating subject and among some of the strangest and most fascinating objects in the space, are black holes. The gravity of these holes is so strong that not even light can escape once it crosses the boundary known as the event horizon. While these are usually invisible to us, unless they interact with something else, they continuously eat gas and dust and glow brightly as matter falls in. Recently, scientists have recorded three rare events in which supermassive black holes consumed giant stars, releasing more energy than 100 supernovae. These unusual outbursts were detected and studied using data from NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and various ground-based telescopes. The also events offer a glimpse into how typically inactive black holes can suddenly become some of the brightest objects in the universe as they snack on big stars.