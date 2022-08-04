From Singapore to Malaysia to Taiwan to South Korea to Japan: Nancy Pelosi's whirlwind Asia-pacific tour

Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 09:51 PM(IST)

Much before United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi embarked on her trip to the Asia-Pacific, doubts were being cast if she would visit Taiwan or not. While her official itinerary didn't mention Taiwan in the beginning, Pelosi did manage to land in Taiwan, albeit for less than 24 hours.

The trip to Taiwan came after whirlwind tours to Singapore and Malaysia. After Taiwan, Pelosi went to South Korea, followed by Japan, which is the last stop of her Asia trip. Safe to say, no leader has generated such a buzz for an Asian trip. Her trip to Taiwan has agitated China, which is now conducting its largest ever military exercise surrounding the island nation of Taiwan. 

View in App

Nancy Pelosi in Singapore

This handout picture taken and released by Singapore's Ministry of Communications and Information on August 1, 2022, shows Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (R) shaking hands with Nancy Pelosi at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore during a visit to the Asia-Pacific region.

(Photograph:AFP)

Pelosi in Malaysia

Nancy Pelosi can be seen waving as she leaves the Parliament House after a meeting with Malaysian officials in Kuala Lumpur. Pelosi arrived in Kuala Lumpur for her second stop in the Asia-Pacific tour.

Reportedly, Pelosi extended an appreciation for Malaysia’s vote at the United Nations on Russia’s aggression and their leadership in ASEAN on repudiating Burma for its deadly crackdown on dissent.

(Photograph:AFP)

The SPAR19 plane carrying Pelosi

A US military aircraft with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on board prepares to land at Songshan Airport in Taipei on August 2, 2022. Pelosi landed in Taiwan, defying days of increasingly stark warnings from China that have sent tensions between the world's two superpowers soaring.

Flight radar data showed during the seven-hour flight from Kuala Lumpur to Taipei a total of 2.92 million people followed at least a portion of the flight.

(Photograph:AFP)

Post the landing in Taipei

Pelosi landed in Taipei, escorted by the Taiwanese jets. Immediately after the landing, she took to Twitter and stated that US was not contradicting any longstanding policy. She further stated, "Our visit reiterates that America stands with Taiwan: a robust, vibrant democracy and our important partner in the Indo-Pacific."

(Photograph:AFP)

Pelosi meets Taiwanese President

This handout taken and released by Taiwan's Presidential Office on August 3, 2022, shows US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (L) standing with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen at the Presidential Office in Taipei. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Nancy Pelosi in South Korea

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (R) talks with South Korean National Assembly speaker Kim Jin-pyo (L) during their meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on August 4, 2022. The two sides held talks on regional security, economic cooperation and climate issues.

(Photograph:AFP)

Pelosi fist bumps the speaker in Seoul

This was Pelosi posing with South Korean National Assembly speaker Kim Jin-pyo before their meeting at the National Assembly. Here they can be seen fist bumping each other which attracted a lot of media attention. South Korea is a key US ally as there are about 28,500 American troops deployed in the country. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Nancy Pelosi lands in Japan

US Representative House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (6th L-in blue) is welcomed upon her arrival at Yokota Air Base in Fussa. The visit is Pelosi's first trip to Japan since 2015, and she arrived from South Korea where her schedule included a visit to the border with nuclear-armed North Korea. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Read in App