From Singapore to Malaysia to Taiwan to South Korea to Japan: Nancy Pelosi's whirlwind Asia-pacific tour

Much before United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi embarked on her trip to the Asia-Pacific, doubts were being cast if she would visit Taiwan or not. While her official itinerary didn't mention Taiwan in the beginning, Pelosi did manage to land in Taiwan, albeit for less than 24 hours.

The trip to Taiwan came after whirlwind tours to Singapore and Malaysia. After Taiwan, Pelosi went to South Korea, followed by Japan, which is the last stop of her Asia trip. Safe to say, no leader has generated such a buzz for an Asian trip. Her trip to Taiwan has agitated China, which is now conducting its largest ever military exercise surrounding the island nation of Taiwan.