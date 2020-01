The coronavirus was first reported in a city called Wuhan in the Huabei district of China on December 31. The SARS-like pathogen has killed 213 people and infected 10,000 in China itself. It has spread from Wuhan across China to more than 15 countries, with about 60 cases in Asia, Europe, North America and, most recently, the Middle East.

Here is a list of myths and facts about the deadly virus: