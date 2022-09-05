Music transcends war, six months into the Russian invasion Kyiv dances on

Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 04:28 PM(IST)

Six months have passed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started. The vibrant music and dance scene in Kyiv has persisted at this time, despite the war and the suffering.

Rebuilding a cultural fabric devastated by war

Parties rarely start with a DJ arriving in his military uniform, but this is the reality for Ukraine's electronic music scene as it forges on through the war.

Before the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, was fast becoming a top European nightlife destination. Now, its young creatives are beginning to rebuild a cultural fabric devastated by the conflict.

The uniformed DJ is Artur Bhangu, a 25-year old opthalmology student who joined Kyiv's territorial defence force when the war started.

He told Reuters he was glad to be playing music in order to raise money for Ukraine's armed forces; part of the event's takings will be donated to them.

"As soon as the situation in Kyiv became calmer, we immediately started thinking how to help our friends using music... to collect donations and help those at the front," Bhangu said before donning civilian clothes for his set.

(Photograph:Reuters)