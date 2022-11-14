MTV EMAs 2022: Best and worst red carpet looks

Written By: Kirtika Katira | Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 05:53 PM(IST)

To honour the industry's biggest and brightest music stars, MTV EMAs returned to Dusseldorf on November 13 with several A-listers in attendance. While Rita Ora and Taika Waititi took over the hosting duties, celebrities like Taylor Swift, Bebe Rexha, Ava Max and Leomie Anderson flaunted their outfits on the red carpet. Some stars managed to impress fashion critics and netizens with their sartorial choices and some left them disappointed. Here are this year's best and worst-dressed celebs of MTV EMAs.

Taylor Swift

Swift arrived on the red carpet in a dazzling black outfit, featuring a bodysuit covered with a chainmail-inspired, emerald-embedded, ankle-length skirt. For her tresses, she opted for a simple knot bun and kept her makeup simple yet sharp with nude tones. She was certainly amongst the best-dressed divas of the night. 

Leomie Anderson

The Victoria's Secret model showed off her edgy style and long legs on the red carpet wearing a black PVC mini dress with cut detail and glistening jewel-encrusted chains.

Ava Max

Toeing the vampy sartorial line, Ava Max looked absolutely stunning in a green velvet Roberto Cavalli cutaway dress. She left her blonde tresses open and opted for dark gothic glam makeup look.

Bebe Rexha

Singer Bebe Rexha, famous for singing 'Say My Name', 'I'm a Mess', and 'Home', wore a structural blue velvet design by Fjolla Nila, which didn't quite hit the mark. Many called her style "wacky" as she strutted down the red carpet in the head-to-toe electric blue outfit featuring an abstract leaf-shaped panel surrounding her.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora, who hosted the ceremony with her husband Taika Waititi, caused a stir as she arrived wearing a perilously plunging black & red lace dress on the red carpet. The outfit looked a bit off keeping the event in mind.

Maya Jama

The newly-appointed 'Love Island' TV presenter donned a sheer skin-tight black strappy number for the award ceremony. She accompanied the outfit with a nude bodysuit, which didn't look too flattering on the diva.

